Neeraj Chopra announced his arrival from an injury in style as he finished 1st at the Lausanne Diamond League Meet. In his very first attempt, Neeraj had registered a throw of 89.08m and this was enough to help him finish first at the Lausanne Diamond League. None of the other competitors came close to matching this throw and Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch finished second with a best attempt of 85.88m. USA's Curtis Thompson finished third and as a result, this was the first time that an Indian clinched the top spot in Diamond League Meet.

The video of 89.08m throw of Neeraj was shared by Athletics Federation of India on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

#NeerajChopra



Top finish with 89.08m at Lausanne Diamond League



He is back and back with a bang!

The Lausanne Diamond League meet marked Chopra's return after the injury that he picked up at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The injury meant he couldn't defend his Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham.

However, he dominated the field in Lausanne, and comfortably notched a first place finish.

After his 89.08m throw, Chopra followed up with a second attempt of 85.18m.

With none of his competitors throwing better than even his second attempt, Chopra skipped the third throw.

His fourth throw, unfortunately, was a foul throw.

He skipped his next throw as well, while Vadlejch recorded his best throw in the fifth round.

Chopra threw 80.04m with his final attempt, and let out an embarrassed smile, knowing he had all but secured the top spot.