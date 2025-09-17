Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Streaming: India's star javeling thrower Neeraj Chopra will begin his World Championship title defence with the qualification round in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. The two-time Olympic medallist will compete with a blockbuster field that also features Olympic gold-winning Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan and Diamond League champion Julian Weber of Germany. The 27-year-old will aim to become only the third male javelin thrower in history to defend the World Championships gold he had won in Budapest 2023. Chopra is set to face Nadeem for the first time after the 2024 Paris Olympics, giving him a chance to avenge his second-place finish in the French capital.

When will the Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at the World Athletics Championships 2025 take place?

The Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will take place on Wednesday, September 17.

Where will the Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at the World Athletics Championships 2025 take place?

The Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will take place at the National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan.

What time will the Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at the World Athletics Championships 2025 start?

The Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will start at 3:40 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at the World Athletics Championships 2025?

The Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at the World Athletics Championships 2025?

The Men's Javelin Throw Qualifier at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(With PTI Inputs)