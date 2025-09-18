Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw Final Live Streaming: Neeraj Chopra will aim to defend the men's javelin throw title at the World Athletics Championship 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. The 27-year-old will compete with Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, and 10 others. Chopra made qualification look effortless on Wednesday, needing just one throw to seal his spot in the final. His effort of 84.85 metres comfortably cleared the automatic qualification mark of 84.50, underlining his intent. This marked the fifth consecutive time Chopra needed just one attempt to qualify for the final. Arshad, on the other hand, left it late, grabbing a spot in the final on his final throw, 85.28m.

This will be the first meeting between Neeraj and Arshad since the Paris Olympics last year.

Javelin Throw Final LIVE Streaming | Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Javelin Throw LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw Final take place?

The Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw Final will take place on Thursday, September 18 (IST).

Where will the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw Final match be held?

The Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw Final will be in Tokyo.

What time will the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw Final start?

The Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw Final will start at 3:53 PM IST

Which TV channels will live telecast the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw Final?

The Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw will be televised live on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw Final?

The Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Throw Final will be live streamed on the JioStar app.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With PTI Inputs)