Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meeting him at his residence earlier this week. "It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence. Thank you for your active support to Indian sports and athletes," wrote Neeraj while sharing a series of photos with PM Modi. The photos were taken on Monday when the Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent was invited at the official residence of PM Modi to have breakfast with him.

It was a great honour to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi at his residence. Thank you for your active support to Indian sports and athletes ???????? pic.twitter.com/dtbgcFHOz3 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 18, 2021

Neeraj created history as he became the first Indian to win an Olympics gold medal in athletics. He threw a best effort of 87.58m in the final to pick the gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

While interacting with Neeraj on Monday, PM Modi hailed the star athlete and said, "When you threw your second attempt, you celebrated straight away, this can only come on the back of a lot of confidence."

To this Neeraj replied, "Sir confidence comes from training, my training was good so I was confident after my second throw. Our game depends on our opponents too but we have to give our best. We need to focus on ourselves."

PM Modi appreciated Neeraj and said, "I have seen that success doesn't get to your head and loss doesn't stay in your mind..."

Meanwhile, Neeraj has gained 14 places to become world number two in the latest world rankings after his sensational show at the Tokyo Olympics.