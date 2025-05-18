Neeraj Chopra finally achieved a long-awaited milestone by becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to breach the 90m mark in an international competition. Neeraj came up with a sensational throw of 90.23m to achieve his personal best as well as the national record. However, it was not enough to clinch the win for him as he finished second behind Germany's Julian Weber (91.06m). PM Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate him on his achievement. “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud.”

Thank you shri @narendramodi ji for your kind words and encouragement. I hope to continue and give my best for the country always! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/kr7Lgk8ZUe — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) May 18, 2025

Neeraj responded to the praise and thanked PM Modi for his kind words and encouragement.

"Thank you shri @narendramodi ji for your kind words and encouragement. I hope to continue and give my best for the country always!” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Neeraj Chopra dropped a heartwarming message for his German competitor Julian Weber, after the duo shattered the record and breached the 90m mark for the first time in their stellar careers.

During the nail-biting contest at the Doha Diamond League 2025 on Friday, Neeraj's much-awaited 90m throw finally was up on the show, after he sent his javelin to a distance of 90.23m. However, despite his all-time best, the two-time Olympic medallist had to settle for the second spot due to Weber's jaw-dropping effort of 91.06m.

Neeraj took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing an image of himself with his German counterpart and writing, "We did it, brother."

Neeraj, a two-time Olympic medallist, started strong with a world-leading throw of 88.44m at the Qatar Sports Club. After a foul in his second attempt, he came back with a stunning 90.23m throw on his third try, setting a new national record.

His previous best was 89.94m, achieved in Stockholm Diamond League two years ago. Over time, Neeraj has had six throws in the range of 89m but has missed the 90m milestone by a whisker.

(With IANS inputs)