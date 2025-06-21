Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Live Updates, Paris Diamond League 2025: Having breached the 90m mark, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra would now be eyeing a top finish when he goes up against familiar rivals in the prestigious Paris Diamond League on Friday in a star-studded field. Chopra, German ace Julian Weber and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada will be among eight competitors vying for top honours in the second DL meeting of the season featuring men's javelin throw on the roster. Five of the listed throwers have hit the 90m mark.
Chopra is returning to the Paris Diamond League after a long time. The last time he competed in the Paris Diamond as a junior world champion and finished fifth with a throw of 84.67m. Chopra had skipped the Paris DL last year in order to focus on the Olympic Games where he took the silver with a throw of 89.45m.
Germany's Julian Weber had upstaged Neeraj Chopra in the Doha leg on May 16 after the Indian superstar crossed the 90m mark. Weber had recorded 91.06m with his last throw to trump Chopra who had sent his spear to a distance of 90.23m in the same event.
It's a star studded field in Paris today.