Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Live Updates, Paris Diamond League 2025: Having breached the 90m mark, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra would now be eyeing a top finish when he goes up against familiar rivals in the prestigious Paris Diamond League on Friday in a star-studded field. Chopra, German ace Julian Weber and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada will be among eight competitors vying for top honours in the second DL meeting of the season featuring men's javelin throw on the roster. Five of the listed throwers have hit the 90m mark.