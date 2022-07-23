Neeraj Chopra will be aiming for his first-ever World Athletics Championships medal when he takes the field for the men's javelin throw final on Sunday in Eugene. Neeraj had sealed his qualification for the final on his very first attempt as he registered a throw of 88.39m in Group A when 83.50 was the qualification mark required to cement a place in the final. Rohit Yadav is another Indian who cemented his place in the final after he finished at the sixth spot in the Group B qualification round.

Neeraj finished second best overall in the qualification rounds, only behind defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, who ended up topping Group B with an effort of 89.91m.

When will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event take place at World Athletics Championships?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event will be held at 7:05 AM IST on Sunday, July 24.

How can one watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event at World Athletics Championships?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event final will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

How can one watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event at World Athletics Championships?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event final will be streamed live on the Sony Sports Network.


