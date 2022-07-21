Star India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in the USA on Friday. Neeraj will compete in the the men's javelin throw qualification event as he looks to breach the coveted 90m mark this time around. The 24-year-old had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm last month en route to a silver medal. He will be one of the medal favourites in the showpiece event.

When will the World Athletics Championships, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification event be held?

The World Athletics Championships, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification event will be held on Friday, July 22.

Where will the World Athletics Championships, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification event be held?

The World Athletics Championships, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification event will be held in Oregon, USA.

What time will the World Athletics Championships, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification event start?

The World Athletics Championships, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification event will start at 5:35 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Athletics Championships, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification event?

The World Athletics Championships, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification event will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the World Athletics Championships, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification event?

The live streaming of the World Athletics Championships, Men's Javelin Throw Qualification will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)