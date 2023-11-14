Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was on Tuesday shortlisted for men's 'World Athlete of the Year' award. The 25-year-old Indian was one of the five athletes shortlisted for the prestigious honour. "The five athletes, who represent four countries from four area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2023, winning titles and breaking world records at the World Athletics Championships 2023, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world," World Athletics said in a release.

The other male athletes in the final list are USA's Ryan Crouser (shot put), Sweden's Mondo Duplantis (Pole vault), Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum (marathon) and USA's Noah Lyles (100m/200m).

The award will be announced on World Athletics' platforms on December 11.

