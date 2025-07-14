Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra attended the finals at Wimbledon 2025 on Sunday. Chopra felt amazed by watching the passion among everyone for tennis. He also praised former Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, picking him as his favourite tennis player and felt he is a very solid athlete. In a video posted on Instagram by Star Sports, Neeraj Chopra said, "I am feeling very good, I'm amazed by the passion among everyone for tennis. I feel Roger Federer is a very solid athlete, and the way he has performed for Switzerland, especially at Wimbledon. As a human being, I have met him in person, the way he is, so grounded after winning so much is truly inspiring."

In 2022, Federer announced he was retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles over two decades. Ever since turning pro in 1998, Federer went on to clinch some of the most memorable wins in the history of the sport and won numerous titles. His 24-year run at the highest level of the sport showcases the consistency and longevity he had.

Federer secured the number one position in the ATP Rankings numerous times, ending as the year-end top-spot player on five occasions. Overall, he spent 310 weeks of his career as the number-one ranked player.

Coming to the Final of Wimbledon 2025, the world's top-ranked superstar, Jannik Sinner, avenged his heartbreaking French Open final loss as he outclassed his rival and Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz to secure his maiden Wimbledon title on Sunday.

The 23-year-old captured his fourth major title, after two Australian Open and a US Open triumph, defeating Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a clash oozing with class and intensity in every shot.

This was Sinner's first-ever Wimbledon final. Flipping the script, Sinner also managed to put an end to Alcaraz's career-best 24-match win streak and became the first Italian to capture what many consider the most prestigious Grand Slam title.