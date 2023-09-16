A World Championships gold was the crowning glory of this season but superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has a title to defend as he takes the field against familiar rivals at the prestigious Diamond League finals on Saturday. The 25-year-old Chopra lifted the Diamond League champion's trophy in Zurich last year and he would be looking to do the same again after dominating the season which saw him win his maiden World Championships title in Budapest in August. If Chopra holds the trophy and pockets the USD 30,000 prize money at the Prefontaine Classic, he will become only the third man to defend the Diamond League overall title, though the format changed in 2017.

The Diamond League began in 2010 but the format of having a winner-takes-all grand finale, competed among top six (top eight earlier) on the basis of accumulated points in individual legs, was introduced in 2017. Before that points of all meeting series were added with the grand finale carrying two times of that of individual legs.

When will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2023 will take place on Saturday, September 16.

Where will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2023 take place?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2023 will take place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in USA.

What time will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2023 start?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2023 will start at 12:50 AM IST (Sunday, September 17).

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2023?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2023 will be telecast on Sports18 network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2023?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at Diamond League Final 2023 will be streamed live on JioCinema app and web.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

With PTI Inputs