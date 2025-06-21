Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said he will need to work harder on his core muscles and make his body stronger to consistently log 90-plus distances in international competitions. Body's core muscles play an extremely vital role in generating power in a sport like javelin throw. Chopra, the two-time Olympic medallist, clinched his first Diamond League title in two years on Friday with a throw of 88.16m but fell short of his personal best throw of 90.23m registered at the Doha Diamond League earlier this year, which fetched him a second spot behind German rival Julian Weber.

"Yes, I need some more control when I throw, like on the attack. We are working on it in training, but still, there are so many things we have to change and I need some, maybe, strong core and some more strong body for throwing," said Neeraj, 27, after winning the title in a star-studded field that had five throwers from the coveted 90m club.

In a sport like javelin, core muscles help in generating and transferring power from the lower body to the upper body, which ultimately impacts the throwing distance and accuracy.

Chopra said it is a matter of time before he finds consistency and is able to match the expectations of his fans.

"It's just a matter of time and rhythm... getting more and more competitions." The ace athlete said he was happy with his run-up, but when it comes to timing of the throw, he needs to put in some more effort.

"...like timing, because I feel really good (in the) run up, but the timing was not so good when I throw (the javelin). I go quickly left and it was not good. I need to throw to the front like with the chest and go up with the javelin. We are working on it," Chopra said. Chopra, who is currently being coached by the legendary javelin thrower Jan Zelezny, said he was looking forward to the Ostrava Golden Spike athletic meet on June 24, and the four days in between will give him time to recover.

The Indian has a packed schedule with back-to-back competitions coming up, including the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru on July 5, which is a World Athletics category A event.

"I will compete in Ostrava after four days on June 24. So, yes, I need some recovery. I'm very excited with this (Neeraj Chopra Classic) also. It's really something that I feel I did for my country and people are sporting.

"Indian people are sporting and they are following javelin (sport) after after the Tokyo Olympics, and I'm very excited. In future, I'm thinking of making this event (Neeraj Chopra Classic) big," he added.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medallist added that he would certainly strive for another 90-plus throw in the World Championships scheduled later this year in Tokyo.

"I'm expecting like, hoping for again some 90m throw (in world championship) because I broke that barrier in Doha. So now I believe I can do it some more... some far throws. But let's see, it's depend on the weather and good condition, how the body feels, but maybe I will throw far in this season."

