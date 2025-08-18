One of Ahmedabad's most cherished sporting traditions, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon is set to return for its 9th edition on 30 November 2025, promising yet another vibrant celebration of fitness, unity, and patriotism. As the event approaches a decade of inspiring participation, registrations officially opened on 15 August 2025. More than a marathon, the event has grown into a citywide cultural movement. At its heart remains the deeply resonant theme of #Run4OurSoldiers, a tribute to the courage and selfless service of the Indian armed forces.

This year's edition carries added emotional weight, as Ahmedabad and the Adani family prepare to honour the extraordinary efforts of our defence forces during critical moments earlier this year when they played a vital role in ensuring the nation's safety.

Now just one step away from its 10-year milestone, the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon continues to expand its footprint. Since 2022, it has been listed on the Global Marathon Event List by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). It also received certification from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in its most recent edition-solidifying its position as one of India's premier running events.

Organised by Adani Sportsline, the 2025 marathon will once again be flagged off from the Sabarmati Riverfront, weaving through some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Atal Bridge, Gandhi Ashram, and Ellis Bridge.

The event features four race categories: full marathon, half marathon, 10 km run, and 5 km run-appealing to participants across age groups and fitness levels. The marathon not only champions a healthy and active lifestyle but also embodies a larger vision of social impact and community upliftment.

Registration link: https://www.ahmedabadmarathon.com/register

Reflecting on the journey so far, Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), shared: "It is a privilege to host the ninth edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. As we approach the 10-year milestone, it is inspiring to see Ahmedabad's fitness culture grow stronger with every passing year. This marathon has become a cherished tradition, with thousands joining in to celebrate this festival of running. Its true soul lies in #Run4OurSoldiers - running shoulder to shoulder with our brave defence personnel, and this year, carrying the deep pride and gratitude of a nation that witnessed their extraordinary courage during Operation Sindoor."

