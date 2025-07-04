India's Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, is understandably excited as the Neeraj Chopra gears up for The NC Classic javelin throw event on Saturday, the excitement is understandably buzzing. The NC Classic was earlier supposed to be held in Panchkula (Haryana) on May 24 but was shifted to Bengaluru due to inadequate lighting required for international broadcasters. The event had to be postponed due to the India-Pakistan conflict on the border after the Pahalgam attack. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, Neeraj thanked the Karnataka government for helping him make the event possible.

Speaking to NDTV, Neeraj said that he is extremely happy that the event could finally become a reality, after it had to be postponed earlier.

"First of all, I am happy that this is happening. Didn't expect that so much will happen in such a short time. The Karnataka government helped a lot, the Indian government helped a lot, AFI, World Athletics, everyone helped a lot. The JSW team is also doing great work. The fact that this event is happening, is a big thing for me. The athletes are loving it. I was doubtful about what they would feel, but they are happy," Neeraj said.

Neeraj admitted that Haryana was the first preference for the event, but he couldn't go ahead in his native state because of a lack of required infrastructure. As far as Bengaluru is concerned, he said that even travel arrangements were easier to plan in the city.

"I am from Haryana, a lot of people wanted to see the event, but there were some issues with regards to lights and a few other things. We decided that Bengaluru would be the right place. Weather conditions and other factors helped in making the decision. There was a lot of support, the travel plan favoured the athletes as well," he said.

While it's the inaugural edition of the NC Classic, Neeraj hopes that he will be able to inspire more children, get the governments and other bodies to support such sporting events even more in the future.

"Event is one thing, but it's about creating an impact. The government should include itself more, kids should get inspired. We need a lot more support from everyone.

"I have trained in Bengaluru, and people give a lot of support," he concluded.