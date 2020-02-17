 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Athletics

Joshua Cheptegei Breaks Sub-13 Minute Barrier For New 5km World Record

Updated: 17 February 2020 00:06 IST

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5km world record on Sunday with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds.

Joshua Cheptegei Breaks Sub-13 Minute Barrier For New 5km World Record
Joshua Cheptegei completed 5 km in just 12 minutes 51 seconds. © Instagram

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5km world record on Sunday with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds and revealed he had set out to "really go for" breaking the sub 13 minutes barrier. The 10,000m world champion made the most of perfect conditions in the second edition of this race to improve on Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto's previous best of 13min 18sec last month in Valencia.

"Wow, this is a really great. I had sub 13 minutes in my mind today so when my legs felt good during the race I decided to really go for it," said the 23-year-old 10,000m world champion.

"To take this many seconds off the record makes me very happy and is a great first test for me in an important season," he said with the Tokyo Olympics coming up in July.

Cheptegei took part in both the 5000m and 10000m at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games coming eighth and sixth respectively at the age of 19.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Athletics
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei lowered the 5 km world record
  • Joshua Cheptegei completed 5 km in just 12 minutes 51 seconds
  • Cheptegei took part in both 5000m and 10000m at the Rio Olympics
Related Articles
Bhawana Jat Shatters 20Km Race Walk National Record To Secure Tokyo Olympics Spot
Bhawana Jat Shatters 20Km Race Walk National Record To Secure Tokyo Olympics Spot
Indian Olympic Association Invites Sourav Ganguly To Be Goodwill Ambassador For Tokyo Games
Indian Olympic Association Invites Sourav Ganguly To Be Goodwill Ambassador For Tokyo Games
Sachin Tendulkar Says India Transforming From Sports-Loving To Sports-Playing Nation
Sachin Tendulkar Says India Transforming From Sports-Loving To Sports-Playing Nation
Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics With Impressive Throw In South Africa
Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics With Impressive Throw In South Africa
Diagnosed With Breast Tumour 2 Years Back, Bengals Shyamali Singh Bags Silver In TSK 25K
Diagnosed With Breast Tumour 2 Years Back, Bengal's Shyamali Singh Bags Silver In TSK 25K
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.