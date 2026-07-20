Indian triple jumper Selva Prabhu is set to make his senior debut in the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) at Glasgow, marking another significant milestone in a career that has steadily progressed from age-group success to competing among the world's best. A World U20 silver medallist and NCAA champion, Selva has established himself as one of India's brightest prospects in the men's triple jump. As he prepares to represent India on one of the biggest stages of his career, the 21-year-old says wearing the national colours is both an honour and a responsibility. "It's a huge honour to represent India at my first senior multi-sport Games. I've dreamed about wearing the Indian jersey on a stage like this for many years. I'm proud to have this opportunity, and my goal is to give my best, make my country proud, and gain valuable experience competing against some of the world's best athletes," said Selva.

Having spent the past few years competing in the highly competitive NCAA circuit in the United States, Selva believes the experience has played a defining role in his development as an athlete.

"Competing in the NCAA has helped me grow in every aspect. The level of competition is very high, so it pushes me to improve technically, physically, and mentally. Training with great coaches and competing against world-class athletes every week has made me more confident and prepared for international competitions," he said.

Reflecting on his preparations ahead of Glasgow, Selva says consistency in execution has remained the biggest focus during training. "My main focus has been improving my speed, consistency, and technique. Triple jump is all about putting everything together on the day. My coach and I have worked hard on maintaining rhythm throughout the approach and phases, while also making sure I'm physically strong and healthy," he said.

With the standard of men's triple jump continuing to rise internationally, Selva is focused on producing his best performance rather than looking too far ahead.

"The competition is very strong, which motivates me even more. My goal is to perform at my best and compete with confidence. If I execute my jumps well, I know I can produce a good result. A performance close to my personal best or better, while giving everything I have, would leave me satisfied," he added.

Selva also acknowledged the role played by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in supporting his journey towards the Commonwealth Games.

"IIS has been a big part of my journey. They've supported me with training, sports science, recovery, and overall athlete development. Their belief in me has allowed me to focus on improving every day. I'm grateful for their support, and I hope to repay that trust with strong performances for India," he said.

As India's athletics contingent prepares for the Commonwealth Games, Selva will look to translate years of steady progress into a strong showing on his senior multi-sport Games debut.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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