Doha Diamond League 2025, Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw LIVE Streaming: India's two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to kickstart his bid for gold in the 2025 Diamond League as he participates in the men's javelin throw event at the Doha Diamond League. Neeraj will be competing among 11 participants in the javelin event. The event also features another Indian in the form of Kishore Jena. Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Grenada's Anderson Peters will be among the biggest competitors for Neeraj. However, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is not participating. Besides Neeraj and Kishore, India will have two other participants in the Doha Diamond League. Gulveer Singh will compete in the men's 5000m, while Parul Chaudhary will compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase.

When will the 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event take place?

The 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event will take place on Friday, May 16 (IST).

Where will the 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event be held?

The 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw will take place in Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

What time will the 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event start?

The 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event is expected to start at 10:13 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event?

The 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event?

The 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel and Facebook account.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)