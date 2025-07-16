The 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be held on October 12 and will start from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, the organisers of the event said on Wednesday. The registration for the race categories, including half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens Run and Champions with Disability, will commence on July 17 and will remain open till September 19. The launch event was attended by Delhi's sports minister Ashish Sood and tourism minister Kapil Mishra among others.

Vivek Singh, joint Managing Director of Procam International - the organisers of the Delhi Marathon, said Fauja Singh, the iconic marathoner who died at the age of 114 in a road accident on Monday, was a huge inspiration to all.

"Fauja Singh ji had come for the Mumbai Marathon in 2016. I met him then. His specialty was that he was extremely disciplined. Whoever met him could not remain without being impressed and inspired by him," Singh said.

"His dedication to the marathon was amazing. He maintained it throughout his life. The great double Olympic winner Eliud Kipchoge said, 'Those who are disciplined are truly free.' Fauja ji was completely true to this statement. It is very sad that he died like this."

Commenting on the 20th edition of the event, Anil Singh, MD of Procam International, the promoters of the race said: "This 20th year of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon is deeply emotional for us more than a milestone; it's a celebration of a legacy built step by step, year after year.

"What started as a vision to create a world-class sporting event in India has grown into a symbol of resilience, community, and hope. We've witnessed runners turn into role models, streets transform into stories of courage, and a city come alive with purpose." Also part of the event was former India hockey team skipper and current junior men's hockey team coach PR Sreejesh and Paralympic Committee of India chief Devendra Jhajharia.