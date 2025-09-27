India's campaign at the World Para Athletics Championships began on a bright note as sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji qualified for the final of the women's 400m T20 event with a season-best effort in New Delhi on Friday. The 22-year-old from Telangana clocked 58.35 seconds to top the second heat of the opening round. In the first heat, Leonela Coromoto Vera Colina of Venezuela finished first with a timing of 57.10s, also her season's best, while current world record holder Aysel Onder of Turkey was second in 57.88s.

Onder had set the world mark of 54.96s at the Paris Paralympics last year.

Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar (58.01s) took the third spot in Heat 1, while Diana Vivenes of the Dominican Republic (59.41s) and Australia's Telaya Blacksmith (1:00.10) secured second and third place respectively in Heat 2.

As per the qualification rules, the top three from each heat advance to the medal round, along with the next two fastest athletes.

Ecuador's Mayerli Minda (58.98s) and Portugal's Carina Paim (59.61s) made the cut on that basis.

The women's 400m T20 final is scheduled for 7:23 pm IST later in the day.

