Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said they deserved to win the Asian Games gold medal, considering their domination over neighbouring teams, though she admitted that the expectations put a bit of pressure on the side. Playing in their maiden Asian Games in Hangzhou, India fulfilled the expectations on them and clinched the yellow metal, beating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final. "It was a great experience, we played really well. When we left for the Asian Games, we knew our team is pretty strong and we had in mind that we need to prepare like this for future tournaments, We deserved to win the gold," Harmanpreet said on the sidelines of a felicitation function organised by the Sports Ministry in Delhi.

"The team performed very well in Hangzhou and we managed to return with the gold. Before leaving we mentally knew that our team is very strong and we can win the gold.

"We will approach future tournaments with the same mindset and prepare ourselves the same way we did before the Games," added the star cricketer.

Harmanpreet refused to compare the Commonwealth Games silver with the gold in Hangzhou, saying both the feelings were different.

"That moment was different because we could have won that match. Despite playing good cricket we got the silver. Here it was completely different because there was different sort of pressure on us as we have done well against the Asian teams.

"There was extra pressure on us because we have been dominating Asian cricket," she said.

Harmanpreet said the support provided by the government to the cricket teams in preparation for the Asian Games was very helpful.

"There are a lot of changes. As a sportsperson when you get so much support from all sides, it feels really motivating. This year we witnessed a new thing and that is the government has given us money for preparation.

"These are the new things which never happened in cricket. As a sportsperson when you know there is not so much financial burden on you, you can play freely and that matters a lot," she said.

The skipper refused to compare rising pacer Titas Sadhu with legendary Jhulan Goswami but said the young Bengal bowler has a lot of promise.

"She (Titas) performed very well in Under-19 World Cup. She bowled really great there and whenever she gets a chance she is always ready to bowl for the team," Harmanpreet said.

"I can't compare her (Jhulan) with anyone but they are from the same state and I think Jhulan is working a lot on her, they keep on talking to each other." During the ceremony, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur gave away cash awards to the shooting, rowing contingents besides the women cricketers, including Shafali Verma. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

