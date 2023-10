A day after the Indian men's squash team secured a thrilling victory against Pakistan to clinch the gold medal, the mixed doubles teams won their respective pool matches at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday. In Pool A, the pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu defeated the South Korean duo of Jaejin Yoo and Hwayeong Eum 2-0, recording an 11-2, 11-5 win in 22 minutes. On the other hand, the pair of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh crushed the pair of David William Pelino and Yvonne Alyssa Dalida from the Philippines 2-0.

Anahat and Abhay won 11-7, 11-5 in their Pool D contest lasting 15 minutes.

India's Mahesh Mangaonkar will take on Jonathan Reyes of the Philippines in the men's round of 32.

Also in action are Pallikal and Sandhu, who will take on the Pakistani duo of Noor Zaman and Mehwish Ali in mixed doubles Pool A match.

In Pool D, Anahat and Abhay will face the Pakistani pair of Sadia Gul and Farhan Zaman.

