India's Hriday Vipul Chheda and Anush Agarwalla continued their fine show and are in medal contention after qualifying for the individual dressage final of equestrian at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Astride his horse Chemxpro, Hriday topped the qualification round with total score of 73.883, while Anush, riding Etro, finished fourth with score of 71.706. Riding Adrenalin Firfod, Divyakriti Singh finished 11th with score of 67.676, while Sudipti Hajela was eliminated.

The quartet of Hriday, Anush, Divyakriti and Sudipti on Tuesday claimed a historic team dressage gold, breaking a 41-year-old jinx at the continental event.

