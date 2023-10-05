Veterans Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu on Thursday survived some anxious moments to win the mixed doubles gold as Indian squash players recorded their best-ever performance at the Asian Games. Dipika and Harinder eked out a 11-10 11-10 win over Malaysian duo of Aifa Binti Azman and Mohammad Syafiq Bin Mohd Kamal in a tense 35 minute final to fetch India's second gold medal in squash at the ongoing event. India had won a historic gold in the men's team event at the 2014 Games, which was the country's best-ever performance. India had also won two silver and a bronze in Incheon. (Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule)

However in the ongoing Games, India have already won two golds and a bronze medal and Saurav Ghosal is scheduled to play the men's singles final later in the day.

"I don't always remember what happens on court. It's a blur for both of us. We only remember the last point. We are more than happy. We are very proud of the fact we are here and won gold," Dipika said after the win.

"Myself and Harinder have worked really, really hard to be here at this moment, to be part of this team and to win the gold.We are very humbled to be in this position that we are right now." Both pairs were neck and neck in the opening game, with none of them able to hold on to the lead. Dipika kept fetching points with her fantastic forehand.

The Indians saved two game points before taking the first game after Aifa erred in hitting a forehand.

Malaysian Major S Maniam, the former India coach, was present in the Malaysian camp.

Leading 9-3 in the second game, the Indian duo was on course for an easy win.

But the Malaysians had other plans as they capitalised on Dipika and Harinder's slightly sluggish movement to take seven consecutive points and rise from 3-9 to 10-9.

The encounter then became more tense as the 10-9 point had to played multiple time due to let (obstruction).

The 34-year-old Harinder then hit two backhand winners to seal the fixture.

