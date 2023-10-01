The Indian cricket team was seen supporting the Indian men's hockey team in the high-octane match against Pakistan at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and other members of the Indian team attended the match. In the match, India beat Pakistan in a one-sided match by 10-2. India fired a whopping 10 goals past a hapless Pakistani defence to register its biggest-ever win over their traditional rivals in a Pool A match of the Hangzhou Asian Games on Saturday. Leading from the front, India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored four goals and Varun Kumar fired a brace to virtually seal the contest.

Asian Games Medals Tally | Asian Games Full Schedule

Four quick goals from the Indians broke the back of the Pakistani defence and literally opened the flood gates.

Pakistan scored their first as Sufiyan Khan found the target in the 38th minute of the one-sided encounter.

However, in a spectacular counter-attacking effort thereafter, Varun Kumar sprinted past Pakistani defenders to score a goal through a deflection in the 41st minute. Shamsher's goal took India's tally to 8 in the 46th minute.

In the 49th minute, Lalit Upadhyay, with an assist from Jarmanpreet Singh, scored India's ninth goal. Varun fired India's tenth in the 53rd minute of the game.

Advertisement

The biggest-ever win over their arch-rivals saw India storm into the semi-finals.

India will face off against Bangladesh in the last-four clash on Monday.

Indian cricket team will start their campaign on October 3 as the top-five ranked teams in the ICC T20I rankings are the top seeds and have been granted direct entry into the quarter-finals.