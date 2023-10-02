Asian Games 2023 October 3 Schedule: Indians In Action, Events And Timing
Asian Games 2023 Schedule: India will be hoping to add to their medals tally on October 3.
The Indian contingent will have a brilliant chance to add to their medals tally as athletes take part in finals across disciplines at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday (September 3). The Indian cricket team will begin their campaign with the quarterfinal match against Nepal while multiple boxers will be in action during medal events. The individual events in badminton also continue with Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu taking part. Athletics continued to be a major boost for India and they will have more chances of adding to their tally of 13 medals. India have already touched the 60-medal mark.
Asian Games 2023 October 3 (Tuesday) Full Schedule:
6:00 AM
Men's Kabaddi - India Vs. Bangladesh
6:10 AM
Archery-Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal
Jyothi Surekha
6:30 AM
Men's Cricket - India Vs. Nepal
06:30 AM onwards
Men's Decathlon
Tejaswin Shankar
6:40 AM
Women's 800m Heats
Chanda/Harmilan Bains
7:10 AM onwards
Men's 4x400m Relay Heats
7:45 AM
Women's Hockey - India Vs. Hong Kong
7:45 AM
Women's Kayak Single 500m
Soniya Devi
7:50 AM
Archery-Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal
Abhishek Verma
8:10 AM
Archery-Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal
Pravin Deotale
8:20 AM
Men's Canoe Double 1000m
8:50 AM
Badminton-Women's Singles R32
PV Sindhu
9:00 AM
Speed Climbing-Women
Shivpreet Pannu and Anisha Verma
9:15 AM
Women's Kayak Four 500m
9:30 AM
Women's Double Canoe 200m
9:40 AM
Speed Climbing-Men
Aman Verma and Dinkar Birajdar
10:50 AM
Badminton-Women's Singles R32
Asmita Chaliha
11:30 AM
Boxing-Women's 50-54kg Semifinal
Preeti
12:00 Noon
Boxing-Women's 66-75kg Semifinal
Lovlina Borgohain
12:10 PM
Archery-Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal
Atanu Das
12:30 PM
Archery-Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal
Dhiraj Bommadevara
1:00 PM
Diving-3m Springboard Preliminary
London Singh/Sidharth Pardesi
1:30 PM
Women's Kabaddi - India Vs. South Korea
2:10 PM
Badminton-Men's Singles R32
Kidambi Srikanth
2:30 PM
Squash-Women's Singles Quarterfinal
Tanvi Khanna
2:45 PM onwards
Soft Tennis-Women's Team Preliminary Round - India Vs. China
3:30 PM
Squash-Men's Singles Quarterfinal
Saurav Ghoshal
4:30 PM
Women's High Jump Final
Rubina Yadav/ Pooja
4:40 PM
Men's Triple Jump Final
P Chithravel/ Abdullah Aboobacker
5:05 PM
Men's 400m Hurdles Final
Yashash Palaksha/Santosh Tamilarasan
5:15 PM
Boxing-Men's 51-57kg Quarterfinal
Sachin
5:20 PM
Women's 5000m Final
Parul Chaudhary/Ankita
5:40 PM
Women's Javelin Final
Annu Rani
5:50 PM
Women's 400m Hurdles Final
Vithya Ramraj
5:55 PM
Men's 800m Final
Krishan Kumar and Md Afsal
6:30 PM
Boxing-Men's +92kg Semifinal
Narender