The Indian contingent will have a brilliant chance to add to their medals tally as athletes take part in finals across disciplines at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday (September 3). The Indian cricket team will begin their campaign with the quarterfinal match against Nepal while multiple boxers will be in action during medal events. The individual events in badminton also continue with Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu taking part. Athletics continued to be a major boost for India and they will have more chances of adding to their tally of 13 medals. India have already touched the 60-medal mark.

Asian Games 2023 October 3 (Tuesday) Full Schedule:

6:00 AM

Men's Kabaddi - India Vs. Bangladesh

6:10 AM

Archery-Compound Women's Individual Quarterfinal

Jyothi Surekha

6:30 AM

Men's Cricket - India Vs. Nepal

06:30 AM onwards

Men's Decathlon

Tejaswin Shankar

6:40 AM

Women's 800m Heats

Chanda/Harmilan Bains

7:10 AM onwards

Men's 4x400m Relay Heats

7:45 AM

Women's Hockey - India Vs. Hong Kong



7:45 AM

Women's Kayak Single 500m

Soniya Devi

7:50 AM

Archery-Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal

Abhishek Verma

8:10 AM

Archery-Compound Men's Individual Quarterfinal

Pravin Deotale

8:20 AM

Men's Canoe Double 1000m

8:50 AM

Badminton-Women's Singles R32

PV Sindhu

9:00 AM

Speed Climbing-Women

Shivpreet Pannu and Anisha Verma

9:15 AM

Women's Kayak Four 500m

9:30 AM

Women's Double Canoe 200m

9:40 AM

Speed Climbing-Men

Aman Verma and Dinkar Birajdar

10:50 AM

Badminton-Women's Singles R32

Asmita Chaliha

11:30 AM

Boxing-Women's 50-54kg Semifinal

Preeti

12:00 Noon

Boxing-Women's 66-75kg Semifinal

Lovlina Borgohain

12:10 PM

Archery-Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal

Atanu Das

12:30 PM

Archery-Recurve Men's Individual Quarterfinal

Dhiraj Bommadevara

1:00 PM

Diving-3m Springboard Preliminary

London Singh/Sidharth Pardesi

1:30 PM

Women's Kabaddi - India Vs. South Korea

2:10 PM

Badminton-Men's Singles R32

Kidambi Srikanth

2:30 PM

Squash-Women's Singles Quarterfinal

Tanvi Khanna

2:45 PM onwards

Soft Tennis-Women's Team Preliminary Round - India Vs. China



3:30 PM

Squash-Men's Singles Quarterfinal

Saurav Ghoshal

4:30 PM

Women's High Jump Final

Rubina Yadav/ Pooja

4:40 PM

Men's Triple Jump Final

P Chithravel/ Abdullah Aboobacker

5:05 PM

Men's 400m Hurdles Final

Yashash Palaksha/Santosh Tamilarasan

5:15 PM

Boxing-Men's 51-57kg Quarterfinal

Sachin

5:20 PM

Women's 5000m Final

Parul Chaudhary/Ankita

5:40 PM

Women's Javelin Final

Annu Rani

5:50 PM

Women's 400m Hurdles Final

Vithya Ramraj

5:55 PM

Men's 800m Final

Krishan Kumar and Md Afsal

6:30 PM

Boxing-Men's +92kg Semifinal

Narender