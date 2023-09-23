The Asian Games 2023 had an official start on Saturday with a mesmerising opening ceremony in Hangzhou, China. While several events have already started at the Asian Games 2023, the medal events will start from Sunday (September 24). The opening ceremony of Asian Games 2023 on Saturday kicked off with an artistic program with Chinese President Xi Jinping among the important guests. India's flag-bearers in the athletes' parade were men's hockey team captain, Harmanpreet Singh, and star boxer Lovlina Borgohain. The dress for the Indian contingent included a khaki textured saree for women and a khaki kurta for the male players. Later, Xi Jinping declared the Asian Games 2023 officially open. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 24 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 24 will start at 6:00 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on September 24 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on September 24 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 24 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on September 24 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on September 24 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on September 24 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)