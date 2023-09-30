After having a really good outing on Saturday, India would aim to continue its good form at the Asian Games 2023 on Sunday (October 1) too. Stars players like boxer Nikhat Zareen, athletes Jyothi Yarraji and Avinash Sable will be among top-medal contenders for India. While Jothi and Avinash will aim to finish on the podium in their respective categories, Nikhat, who is already assured of a bronze, will aim to better the colour of her medal on Sunday. Indian shooters will also be in spotlight.

When will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 1 start?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 1 will start at 4 AM IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 action on October 1 take place?

The Asian Games 2023 action on October 1 will take place in Hangzhou, China.

Where will the live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 1 be available?

The live streaming of Asian Games 2023 action on October 1 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where will the live telecast of Asian Games 2023 on October 1 be available?

The live telecast of Asian Games 2023 action on October 1 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD (Hindi) TV channels in India.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)