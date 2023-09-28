Asian Games 2023 Day 5 Live Updates: Shooters Eye Another Medal In 10m Air Pistol Team Event
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 5: After a brilliant run at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday with eight medals across disciplines, India will aim to continue the purple patch at the continental event on Thursday wel well. Wushu star Roshibina Devi will be in action in the Women's 60 kg final while Hriday Chheda as well as Anush Agarwalla are set to compete in the individual Dressage - Intermediate discipline final in equestrian. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey and football teams will also be hoping to stay in contention for a medal.
Here are the Live Updates of Asian Games 2023, September 28:
- 06:39 (IST)Asian Games LIVE, Cricket: The Glorious Indian Women's TeamJemimah Rodrigues: "This is for Everyone at home supporting us but more than anything it's for all the Ones before us who did it without the money, recognition, opportunities that we have today and also for everyone who in whichever way fought for women's cricket to be where it is today in India"
This is for Everyone at home supporting us but more than anything it's for all the Ones before us who did it without the money, recognition, opportunities that we have today and also for everyone who in whichever way fought for women's cricket to be where it is today in Indiapic.twitter.com/Ww0AXUZvta— Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) September 27, 2023
- 06:32 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE, Early Schedule: Bridge And Badminton Underway!Starting 6:30 AM IST, badminton and bridge action also gets underway!
Badminton: Men's/Mixed Team Round Robin 1-5
Bridge: Women's team R16- India vs Mongolia
- 06:28 (IST)Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India's Medals TallyThe 5th day's action has begun as the Asian Games and India has 5 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze medals so far, taking the total to 22.
- 06:20 (IST)Asian Games LIVE: Shooters Look To Add More MedalsHello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games 2023. India's shooting contingent was truly on song on Wednesday, fetching medals in almost every event. Thursday could be similar, with the following events to unfold:10m air pistol individual - Qualification and team final: Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh and Shiva NarwalSkeet mixed team Qualification: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon