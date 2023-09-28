Asian Games 2023 has seen the Indian athletes live up to the hype with the country finding itself among the top 10 nations in the medals tally. Shooting, sailing, wushu, women's cricket and equestrian have been the disciplines where Indian athletes have left their mark at the Asian Games 2023. As of September 28, India have 24 medals (six gold, eight silver and 10 bronze). Among the gold medal winners at the Asian Games 2023, shooting has been the dominant force with four top spot finishes. However, India charted new territories by winning its first gold medal in cricket at Asian Games 2023. The Equestrian team also won the first gold medal in the sport in 41 years at the Asian Games. (Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally | Asian Games 2023 Full Schedule)

Full List Of All Indian Gold Medal Winners at the Asian Games 2023:

Shooting, Men's 10m Air Rifle Team: The side not only won the gold medal but also put up a 'world record' performance. The triumvirate of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar earned India its first gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 on the second day of the medal events. With a cumulative score of 1893.7 points, they broke the existing world record for a team in 10m Air Rifle event.

Indian Women's Cricket Team:The side was always primed to do well at the Asian Games 2023 considering their dominant performances in recent past. Though regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur missed the first two matches of the Asian Games 2023, it was no hindrance in India enteering the fina. In the title clash India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch its first-ever Asian Games gold medal in cricket.

Equestrian, Team Dressage:This was a gold medal that was 41 years in the waiting, after the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi. The quartet of Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriti Singh earned Inda a gold medal in the spot with a superb show. They claimed top podium spot with a score of 209.205.

Shooting, Women's 25m Pistol Team: The star trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rhythm Sangwan brought cheers again at the shooting range by clinching the top spot in Women's 25m Pistol Team event, with a score of 1759.

Shooting, Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final: With a World Record score of 469.6, Sift Kaur Samra clinched gold medal in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Individual final. The previous record was 467 by Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain, set in Baku this year.

Shooting, Men's 10m Air Pistol Team: Continuing the shooters' tremendous success at the Asian Games 2023, the star team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal struck gold in Men's 10m Team event.