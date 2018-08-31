 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018, Men's Hockey Bronze Medal Match: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 31 August 2018 20:15 IST

India and Pakistan will play for the 2018 Asian Games bronze medal.

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018, Men
India had lost to Malaysia in the Asian Games 2018 semi-final match © Hockey India

The Indian men's hockey team take on Pakistan in their bronze medal clash of the Asian Games 2018 on Saturday. India had failed to reach the final as they lost to Malaysia in a dramatic penalty shoot-out on Thursday. The match ended in a 2-2 stalemate in regulation time, before India lost 6-7 in the penalty shoot-out. It was youngsters Harmanpreet Singh (33rd minute) and Varun Kumar (40th) who had scored in regulation time for India while Faizal Saari (39th) and Rahim Muhammad Razie (59th) equalised for Malaysia and took the match into the shootout. On the other side, Pakistan had lost to Japan 0-1 in the other semi-final clash. Shota Yamada scored the decisive goal with a penalty corner conversion in the 18th minute dashing Pakistan's hopes.

When is the India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey final is on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Where is the India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey men's hockey bronze medal match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match will be played at GBK, Hockey Field in Jakarta.

What time does India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match begin?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match will begin at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match will be broadcast on Sony Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match?

The India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2018 men's hockey bronze medal match will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 India Pakistan Hockey
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Related Articles
Asian Games 2018: Day 14 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games 2018: Day 14 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games 2018: India Out Of Gold Medal Contention In Men
Asian Games 2018: India Out Of Gold Medal Contention In Men's Hockey, Lose To Malaysia
India vs Malaysia, Men
India vs Malaysia, Men's Hockey Semifinal Higlights: India Lose To Malaysia 6-7 In Penalty Shoot-Out
India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2018, Men
India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2018, Men's Hockey Semi-Final: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games 2018: Day 10 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Asian Games 2018: Day 10 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 118 85 60 263
2 Japan 69 50 70 189
3 Republic of Korea 43 54 63 160
4 Indonesia 30 23 40 93
8 India 13 23 29 65

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.