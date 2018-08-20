Asian Games 2018: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold In Women's Freestyle 50kg Event

Vinesh Phogat won the gold medal and the country's fifth medal at the ongoing 2018 Asian Games on Monday. Vinesh Phogat beat Japan's Yuki Irie in Women's Freestyle 50 kg gold medal match. She is also the first female gold medal winner at the Asiad. Vinesh completely dominated the contest, taking a 4-0 lead initially before stretching it further to 6-2 to pocket the yellow metal. Vinesh Phogat hardly broke into a sweat in her earlier semi-final encounter against Daulatbike Yakshimuratova of Uzbekistan, as the referees took just 75 seconds to declare the Indian the winner by technical superiority (10-0). Vinesh Phogat had earlier registered a comfortable 11-0 victory over South Korea's Kim Hyungjoo in the quarter-finals, after defeating China's Sun Yanan by technical superiority 8-2 in the 1/8 finals. But the other Indians in the fray -- Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda -- failed to win their respective semi-final ties and can now hope only for a bronze.

Another gold! Well done #vineshphogat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 20, 2018

First Indian female wrestler to win a gold at the #AsianGames2018! Congratulations @Phogat_Vinesh! You've made the country proud! #VineshPhogat — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 20, 2018

Congratulations to #VineshPhogat for winning Gold Medal in wrestling in #AsianGames2018 Haryana Government will honour her with Rs. 3 Crore of cash award and a job of HCS/HPS — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) August 20, 2018

Up against two-time World Championships medallist North Korea's Jong Myong Suk, India's Pooja went down 0-10 meekly in the women's 57kg category.

In the 62kg category, Sakshi was up against her old nemesis Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan, whom she beat at the Rio Olympics to clinch the bronze. Sakshi started with a 4-0 lead before Aisuluu came back strongly to first reduce the deficit to 2-4 and then took four straight points to turn the tables and lead 6-4.

After the breather, Sakshi managed to get a point, thanks to a penalty before adding four more points for a takedown from standing position. But a challenge from the Kyrgyzstan grappler reduced Sakshi's lead to just a point but there was more drama in store as Aisuluu picked two more points to close the contest with a slender 8-7 win.

Earlier, India's shooter Lakshay won the silver medal by finishing second in the men's trap final at the 2018 Asian Games. The 20-year-old got 43 points to finish second behind Chinese Taipei's Kunpi Yang, who equalled the world record score of 48.

(With IANS Inputs)