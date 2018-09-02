Asian Games 2018: Rani Rampal Named India's Flag-Bearer For Closing Ceremony

Women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal has been named India's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the Asian Games 2018 . India ended their Asian Games campaign with a total of 69 medals, including 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze medals. With this medal haul at the 2018 Games, India surpassed their highest Asian Games tally of 65 medals at the 2010 Guangzhou edition. Rani Rampal led India to a successful Asian Games campaign as they came agonizingly close to winning an Asiad hockey gold after 36 years. However, India, who made their first final in 20 years, failed to go past Japan, losing the final 1-2 to clinch the silver medal . In the tournament, Rani scored three goals.

Hockey India congratulates @imranirampal, the Captain of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, who will be holding up the tricolour for the Indian contingent during the closing ceremony of the @asiangames2018 in Jakarta & Palembang on 2nd September. #IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/COoox6bf07 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 1, 2018

India ended their Asian Games campaign with a bang, winning two gold medals on Day 14. While debutant Amit Panghal clinched gold in boxing by defeating Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in the final, India won a gold in men's pair bridge event.

The Indian hockey men's team, who were favourites to bring home the gold medal, lost to Malaysia (6-7 via penalty shoot-off) in semifinal. However, India ended their campaign with a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan to take home the bronze. This is the second time in the last three months that India have beaten Pakistan.

Day 14 also saw the Indian women's squash team, who had shocked powerhouse Malaysia in semifinals, winning the silver after losing to Hong Kong 0-2 in the team final.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was India's flag-bearer for the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games.

Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal with a throw of 88.06 metres. Neeraj's gold is India's only second medal in javelin throw in Asian Games history after Gurtej Singh won a bronze in 1982 in New Delhi.