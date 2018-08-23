 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Day 6 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 23 August 2018 22:35 IST

The Indian women's kabaddi team will be playing for the gold medal in the summit clash against Iran.

Asian Games 2018: Day 6 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India's women kabaddi team will play the final match against Iran © AFP

The Indian men's kabaddi team suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Iran in the semi-finals while the women's team entered the final with a comprehensive win over minnows Chinese Taipei at the 18th Asian Games on Thursday. Iran scripted history in the annals of world kabaddi by stunning India 27-18 in the semi-finals. Pakistan lost 24-27 to a much improved South Korea in the other last-four clash. India's tennis player Ankita Raina won the bronze medal after losing the women's singles semi-finals to top seed Zhang Shuai of China. India's total medal tally at the end of Thursday stood at 18.

Here is India's Day 6 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)

Archery

Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations (7-35 AM) | India vs Mongolia

Compound Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations (9-05 AM) | India vs Iraq

Artistic Gymnastics (Medal event)

Men's Vault Final | 2 PM | Yogeshwar Singh

Women's Balance Beam | Final Start List | Dipa Karmakar (2-38 PM)

Badminton

Men's singles Round of 16 (11-30 AM) | Kidambi Srikanth vs Wong Wing Ki Vincent

Men's singles Round of 32 (11-30 AM) | Prannoy HS vs Wangcharoen Kantaphon

Women's doubles Round of 16 (1 PM) | A Ponappa, Reddy NS vs Chow MK, Lee MY

Boxing

Men's fly (52 KG) Round of 32 | 4 PM | Tanaka Ryomei (Japan) vs Gaurav Solanki (India)

Men's Welter (69 KG) Round of 32 | 5 PM | Wangdi Sangay (Bhutan) vs Manoj Kumar

Bridge

Mixed Team |Round Robin 2 - Round 3 Start List | 7-30 AM

Men's team | Qualification Round 10 Start List | 12 NOON

Mixed Team | Round Robin 2 - Round 3 Start List | 12 NOON

Mixed Team | Qualification Round 7 Start List | 2-45 PM

Equestrian

Eventing Individual | Dressage | 6 AM | Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik, Jitender Singh, Fouaad Mirza

Eventing Team | Dressage | India (6 AM)

Fencing

Women's Epee team Round of 16 | 7 AM | India vs Indonesia

Golf

Women's Individual Round 2 | 4 AM | Sifat Sagoo, Ridhima Dilawari, Diksha Dagar

Women's Team Round 2 | 4 AM | India

Men's Individual | Tee Times | 4-55 AM | Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan Singh, Rayhan Thomas John

Men's Team | Round 2 | India (4-55 AM)

Handball

Men's handball Froup 3 - Match 6 | India vs Pakistan (9 AM)

Hockey

Men's Pool A match | India vs Japan (6 PM)

Kabaddi (Medal match)

Women's Team Gold Medal Match (1 PM) | India vs Iran

Pencak Silat

Men's class B: 50 KG to 55 KG Quarterfinal match 1 | Dumaan Dines vs Naorem Boynao Singh (9 AM)

Rowing

Men's Lightweight Single Sculls | Final A Start List | Dushyant (7 AM)

Men's Quadruple Sculls | India (7-10 AM)

Men's Lightweight Double Sculls | (8-05 AM) | Rohit Kumar, Bhagwan Singh

Women's Four | Finals | India | 8-35 AM

Men's Lightweight Eight | India | 8-50 AM

Shooting (Medal event)

300m Standard Rifle Men | Amit Kumar, Harjinder Singh (7 AM)

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men (7 AM) Qualification - Stage 1 | Relay 1 | Shivam Shukla | Anish (Relay 4)

10m Air Pistol Women | Qualification | Heena Sidhu | Manu Bhaker

Sport Climbing

Men's combined | 7 AM | Men's combined Bouldering Qualification | Maibam Chingkheinganba, Bharath Stephen Kamath
 
Women's combined | 7 AM | Bouldering Qualification | Shreya Sanjay

Squash

Men's singles quarterfinals | 2 PM | Saurav Ghoshal (India) vs Harinder Pal Singh (India)

Women's singles quarterfinal 2 | 2 PM | Dipika Pallikal vs Misaki Kobayashi

Women's singles quarterfinal 3 | 4 PM | Joshana Chinappa vs Chan Ho Ling

Swimming (Medal event)

Men's 50m Breaststroke | Heat 1 Start List | Sandeep Sejwal (7-08 AM)

Men's 1500m Freestyle Heats | Advait Page (7-33 AM)

Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay | Heat 2 Start List | 8-09 AM

Tennis (Medal match)

Men's doubles final | Bopanna RM, Sharan D vs Kazakhstan's Bublik A, Yevseyev D | 9 AM

Men's singles semifinals (11-30 AM) | Istomin Denis (Uzbekistan) vs Gunneswaran Prabhakharan Prajnesh

How do I watch India's Day 6 Events live?

India's Day 6 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will India's Day 6 Events start?

The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 4:00 am IST.

Where can you follow India's Day 6 Events online?

All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS. Also get the latest Asian Games 2018 live updates, news and medals tally.
Related Articles
Asian Games 2018: Surprise Silver Won But Assured Gold Lost On Heartbreak Day For India At Asiad
Asian Games 2018: Surprise Silver Won But Assured Gold Lost On Heartbreak Day For India At Asiad
Asian Games 2018: Men
Asian Games 2018: Men's Kabaddi Team Fails To Reach Final For First Time In Asiad After Losing To Iran
Asian Games: Iranian Wushu Player Displays Sportsmanship, Wins Hearts
Asian Games: Iranian Wushu Player Displays Sportsmanship, Wins Hearts
Asian Games 2018: Ankita Raina Wins Tennis Singles Bronze; Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan Enter Final
Asian Games 2018: Ankita Raina Wins Tennis Singles Bronze; Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan Enter Final
Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally: Shardul Vihan Claims Double Trap Silver, India Fail To Reach Men
Asian Games 2018, Medal Tally: Shardul Vihan Claims Double Trap Silver, India Fail To Reach Men's Kabaddi Final For First Time
Advertisement

Advertisement

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 55 40 21 116
2 Japan 25 28 33 86
3 Republic of Korea 16 20 27 63
4 Iran 10 9 8 27
10 India 4 4 10 18

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.