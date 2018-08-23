Asian Games 2018: Day 6 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

The Indian men's kabaddi team suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Iran in the semi-finals while the women's team entered the final with a comprehensive win over minnows Chinese Taipei at the 18th Asian Games on Thursday. Iran scripted history in the annals of world kabaddi by stunning India 27-18 in the semi-finals. Pakistan lost 24-27 to a much improved South Korea in the other last-four clash. India's tennis player Ankita Raina won the bronze medal after losing the women's singles semi-finals to top seed Zhang Shuai of China. India's total medal tally at the end of Thursday stood at 18.