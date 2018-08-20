Asian Games 2018: Day 3 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Vinesh Phogat on Monday became the first Indian woman wrestler to win an Asian Games gold after she defeated Japan's Yuki Irie in the 50-kilogram women's Freestyle final. This was India's second gold after wrestler Bajrang Punia bagged one in men's 65kg on Sunday. With this, India rose to the seventh spot in the Asian Games medal tally with 2 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. India's shooter Lakshay won the silver medal by finishing second in the men's trap final. The 20-year-old got 43 points to finish second behind Chinese Taipei's Kunpi Yang, who equalled the world record score of 48.