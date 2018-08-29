 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Day 12 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 29 August 2018 21:58 IST

The Indian contingent had a total of 54 medals at the end of Day 11.

Asian Games 2018: Day 12 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The Indian men's hockey team will play their semi-final match © AFP

Arpinder Singh and Swapna Barman stood out for India after they added two more golds for India on Wednesday at the 2018 Asian Games. Arpinder Singh ended India's 48-year wait for a gold medal in the men's triple jump event as he returned with his best effort of 16.77 metres in the final. Swapna Barman emerged victorious in women's heptathlon event. India ended Wednesday with a total of 54 medals (11 gold, 20 silver, 23 bronze). The Indian women's hockey team also assured themselves of a medal after they edged China 1-0 in the semi-final clash. In the table tennis event, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra bagged the first-ever bronze medal in the sport after going down in the semi-finals. Sharath-Manika were outplayed 4-1 (9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11) in 39 minutes by China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the last-four clash. The Indian men's hockey team's semi-final match against Malaysia remains the highlight on Thursday as India will look to add to their growing medal tally.

Here is India's Day 12 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)

Athletics (Medal event)

Men's 50km Walk | 4-30 AM | Sandeep Kumar (India)
Women's Discus Throw | Final | 5-10 PM | Sandeep Kumari, Seema Punia

Women's 1500m | Final | 5-50 PM | Chitra Unnikrishnan, Monika Chaudhary
Men's 1500m | Final | 6-05 PM | Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh
Men's 5000m | Final | 6-30 PM | Lakshmanan Govindan
Women's 4 x 400m Relay | Final | 6-50 PM | India
Men's 4 x 400m Relay | Final | 7-10 PM | India

Bridge
Men's Pair | Semifinal 1 - Round 1 Start List | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder | 8-30 AM

Women's Pair | Semifinal 1 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Marianne Karmakar

Mixed Pair | Semifinal 1 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal

Men's Pair | Semifinal 2 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder

Women's Pair | Semifinal 2 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Marianne Karmakar

Mixed Pair | Semifinal 2 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal

Canoe/Kayak Sprint (Medal event)

Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men | 6-50 AM | India

Kayak Single (K1) 500m Women | Finals | 7-20 AM

Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men | 8-40 AM | Naocha Singh, Ching Ching Sing

Canoe Double (C2) 1000m Men | 9-10 AM | Gaurav Tomar, Sunil Singh

Cycling Track (Medal event)

Men's Omnium (Medal event) | Scratch Race | Manjeet Singh (India) | 7-30 AM

Women's Sprint | Start List | Aleena Reji, Deborah Deborah | 7-50 AM

Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit (Medal event) | 8-36 AM | Chaoba Devi

Diving (Medal event)

Men's 1m Springboard | Preliminary | Ramananda Sharma (India) | 12-50 PM

Equestrian (Medal event)

Jumping Individual | Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Kevic Zahan Setalvad | 1-30 PM

Hockey

Men's Semi-final | India vs Malaysia | 4 PM

Judo

Men's 81 KG Round of 32 | 7-50 AM | Rajitha Pushpa Kumara, Gedara Uwarapaksha (SL) vs Harshdeep Singh Brar (India)

Women's 70 KG Round of 16 | 9-20 AM | Gulnoza Matniyazova vs Garima Choudhary (India)

Kurash

Women's 78 KG Round of 32 | 12-30 PM | Jyoti Tokas (India) vs Meesri Prawanwit (Thailand)
Men 90 KG | Round of 32 | 12-36 PM | Danish Sharma (India) vs Alfais Muhammad Dhifa (Indonesia)
Women 78 KG Round of 16 | 12-48 PM | Nguyen thi Lan (Vietnam) vs Amisha Tokas (India)
Men 90 KG Round of 16 | 1-18 PM | Divesh (India) vs To be defined

Sepaktakraw

Women's Quadrant Group B | 3 PM | India vs Thailand

Squash

Women's Pool B | 11 AM | Hong Kong vs India

Table Tennis

Women's singles | Round of 32 | 10-45 AM | Mouma Das (India) vs Chen Szuyu
Manika Batra vs Komwong Nanthana | 6-45 PM
Men's Singles Round of 32 | 12-30 PM | Sharath Kamal vs To be defined

Volleyball

Men's Classification | 11 AM | India vs Myanmar

How do I watch India's Day 12 Events live?

India's Day 12 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will India's Day 12 Events start?

The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 6:50 am IST.

Where can you follow India's Day 12 Events online?

All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 102 67 50 219
2 Japan 52 47 63 162
3 Republic of Korea 37 42 50 129
4 Indonesia 30 22 36 88
9 India 11 20 23 54

