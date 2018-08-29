Asian Games 2018: Day 12 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Arpinder Singh and Swapna Barman stood out for India after they added two more golds for India on Wednesday at the 2018 Asian Games. Arpinder Singh ended India's 48-year wait for a gold medal in the men's triple jump event as he returned with his best effort of 16.77 metres in the final. Swapna Barman emerged victorious in women's heptathlon event. India ended Wednesday with a total of 54 medals (11 gold, 20 silver, 23 bronze). The Indian women's hockey team also assured themselves of a medal after they edged China 1-0 in the semi-final clash. In the table tennis event, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra bagged the first-ever bronze medal in the sport after going down in the semi-finals. Sharath-Manika were outplayed 4-1 (9-11, 5-11, 13-11, 4-11, 8-11) in 39 minutes by China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the last-four clash. The Indian men's hockey team's semi-final match against Malaysia remains the highlight on Thursday as India will look to add to their growing medal tally.
Here is India's Day 12 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)
Athletics (Medal event)
Men's 50km Walk | 4-30 AM | Sandeep Kumar (India)
Women's Discus Throw | Final | 5-10 PM | Sandeep Kumari, Seema Punia
Women's 1500m | Final | 5-50 PM | Chitra Unnikrishnan, Monika Chaudhary
Men's 1500m | Final | 6-05 PM | Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh
Men's 5000m | Final | 6-30 PM | Lakshmanan Govindan
Women's 4 x 400m Relay | Final | 6-50 PM | India
Men's 4 x 400m Relay | Final | 7-10 PM | India
Bridge
Men's Pair | Semifinal 1 - Round 1 Start List | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder | 8-30 AM
Women's Pair | Semifinal 1 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Marianne Karmakar
Mixed Pair | Semifinal 1 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal
Men's Pair | Semifinal 2 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder
Women's Pair | Semifinal 2 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia, Marianne Karmakar
Mixed Pair | Semifinal 2 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal
Canoe/Kayak Sprint (Medal event)
Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men | 6-50 AM | India
Kayak Single (K1) 500m Women | Finals | 7-20 AM
Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men | 8-40 AM | Naocha Singh, Ching Ching Sing
Canoe Double (C2) 1000m Men | 9-10 AM | Gaurav Tomar, Sunil Singh
Cycling Track (Medal event)
Men's Omnium (Medal event) | Scratch Race | Manjeet Singh (India) | 7-30 AM
Women's Sprint | Start List | Aleena Reji, Deborah Deborah | 7-50 AM
Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit (Medal event) | 8-36 AM | Chaoba Devi
Diving (Medal event)
Men's 1m Springboard | Preliminary | Ramananda Sharma (India) | 12-50 PM
Equestrian (Medal event)
Jumping Individual | Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Kevic Zahan Setalvad | 1-30 PM
Hockey
Men's Semi-final | India vs Malaysia | 4 PM
Judo
Men's 81 KG Round of 32 | 7-50 AM | Rajitha Pushpa Kumara, Gedara Uwarapaksha (SL) vs Harshdeep Singh Brar (India)
Women's 70 KG Round of 16 | 9-20 AM | Gulnoza Matniyazova vs Garima Choudhary (India)
Kurash
Women's 78 KG Round of 32 | 12-30 PM | Jyoti Tokas (India) vs Meesri Prawanwit (Thailand)
Men 90 KG | Round of 32 | 12-36 PM | Danish Sharma (India) vs Alfais Muhammad Dhifa (Indonesia)
Women 78 KG Round of 16 | 12-48 PM | Nguyen thi Lan (Vietnam) vs Amisha Tokas (India)
Men 90 KG Round of 16 | 1-18 PM | Divesh (India) vs To be defined
Sepaktakraw
Women's Quadrant Group B | 3 PM | India vs Thailand
Squash
Women's Pool B | 11 AM | Hong Kong vs India
Table Tennis
Women's singles | Round of 32 | 10-45 AM | Mouma Das (India) vs Chen Szuyu
Manika Batra vs Komwong Nanthana | 6-45 PM
Men's Singles Round of 32 | 12-30 PM | Sharath Kamal vs To be defined
Volleyball
Men's Classification | 11 AM | India vs Myanmar
