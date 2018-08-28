Asian Games 2018: Day 11 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Sprinter Manjit Singh scorched the track and upstaged pre-race favourite Jinson Johnson to win gold as India achieved a rare one-two in men's 800m at the Asian Games on Tuesday. Never considered a medal contender, Manjit surprised one and all by pipping more fancied Johnson to clinch the gold with a timing of 1:46.15s, which was .20s faster than the Asian Championship medallist from Kerala, who bagged the silver. India's last gold in men's 800m was won by Charles Borromeo in 1982 Asian Games. It was India's only second one-two finish in 800m at the Games since Ranjit Singh and Kulwant Singh achieved the feat at the inaugural edition held in New Delhi in 1951. India ended the tenth day with 50 medals (9 gold, 19 silver, 22 bronze). The eleventh day will see India's women's hockey team play their semi-final match.