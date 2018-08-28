 
Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018: Day 11 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 28 August 2018 21:10 IST

The Indian contingent had a total of 50 medals at the end of Day 10.

Asian Games 2018: Day 11 India Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
The Indian women's hockey team will be led by skipper Rani Rampal © Hockey India

Sprinter Manjit Singh scorched the track and upstaged pre-race favourite Jinson Johnson to win gold as India achieved a rare one-two in men's 800m at the Asian Games on Tuesday. Never considered a medal contender, Manjit surprised one and all by pipping more fancied Johnson to clinch the gold with a timing of 1:46.15s, which was .20s faster than the Asian Championship medallist from Kerala, who bagged the silver. India's last gold in men's 800m was won by Charles Borromeo in 1982 Asian Games. It was India's only second one-two finish in 800m at the Games since Ranjit Singh and Kulwant Singh achieved the feat at the inaugural edition held in New Delhi in 1951. India ended the tenth day with 50 medals (9 gold, 19 silver, 22 bronze). The eleventh day will see India's women's hockey team play their semi-final match.

Here is India's Day 11 schedule (All timings in IST as per https://en.asiangames2018.id)

Athletics (Medal event)

Men's 20km Walk | Start List | 4-30 AM | Irfan Thodi Kolothum, Manish Singh Rawat

Women's 20km Walk | Start List | 4-40 AM | Soumya Baby, Khushbir Kaur

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump | Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman | 7-30 AM
Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw | Purnima Hembram, Swapna Barman | 9 AM
Men's Triple Jump Final | Rakesh Babu, Arpinder Singh | 4-45 PM
Women's 200m Final | Dutee Chand | 5-20 PM
Men's 1500m Qualification | Heat 1 Start List | Manjit Singh | Heat 2 Start List | Jinson Johnson | 6 PM
Men's 4 x 400m Relay | Qualification | India | 6-45 PM

Boxing
Men's Light Fly (49KG) Quarterfinals | 12-15 PM | Kim Jang Ryong (DPR Korea) vs Amit (India)
Men's Light Welter (64KG) Quarterfinals | 5-15 PM | Dheeraj (India) vs Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mongolia)
Men's Middle (75KG) Quarterfinals | 1-45 PM | Vikas Krishan (India) vs Tanglaitihan Tuoheta Erbieke (China)
Womsn's Fly (51KG) Quarterfinals | 2-15 PM | Sarjubala Devi Shamjetsabam (India) vs Chang Yuan (China)

Bridge
Mixed Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 7 AM | Arunkumar Sinha-Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal

Men's Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder

Women's Pair | Qualification Round 3 - Round 1 Start List | 8-30 AM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia. Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar, Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey

Men's Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Pranab Bardhan-Shibhnath Sarkar, Subhash Gupta-Sapan Desai, Sumit Mukherjee-Debabrata Majumder

Women's Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Aparna Sain-Feroza Chothia. Hema Deora-Marianne Karmarkar, Vasanti Shah-Bharati Dey

Mixed Pair Qualification Round 4 - Round 1 Start List | 1 PM | Arunkumar Sinha-Rita Choksi, Bachiraju Satyanarayana-Kiran Nadar, Rajeev Khandelwal-Himani Khandelwal

Canoe/Kayak Sprint

Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men | Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men Heats | Heat 1 Start List | India | 7-20 AM

Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men Heats | Heat 1 Start List | 9 AM | Naocha Singh, Ching Ching Sing Arambam

Cycling Track (Medal event)

Women's Omnium | Scratch Race | Manorama Devi | 7-30 AM
Men's Sprint | Qualification | Esow Esow, Ranjit Singh | 7-50 AM
Men's 4000m Ind. Pursuit | Qualification | Menjeet Singh | 8-25 AM

Handball
Men's handball main round Group 3 - Match 9 | India vs Indonesia | 12-30 PM

Hockey
Women's semi-final | India vs To be defined | 6-30 PM

Kurash (Medal event)
Women 63KG Round of 32 | 12-30 PM | Koolivand Azar (Iran) vs Binisha Biju (India)

Men 81KG | Round of 32 | 12-54 PM | Manish Tokas (India) vs Sobirov Muso (Uzbekistan)

Men 81KG | Round of 32 | 12-54 PM | Kumal (India) vs Bayanmunkh Gaajadamba (Mongolia)

Women 63KG Round of 16 | 1-36 PM | Megha Tokas (India) vs To be defined

Pencak Silat (Medal event)
Women's Double | Gold Medal Start List | Simran Sonia | 8-30 AM

Sailing
49er Men | Race 12 | varun Thakkar, Ganapathy Chengappa | 10-30 AM

Soft Tennis
Mixed Doubles Preliminary Round | 1 PM | R Dhiman, A Tiwari (India) vs Yu K, Cheng C (Chinese Taipei)
Mixed Doubles Group F | 1 PM | Namita Seth, AC Patel vs Altankhuyag D, A Munguntsetseg A

Squash
Women's Pool B | 11 AM | India vs China

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 | 10 AM | Amalraj AA, MS Patkar (India) vs Aji DP, Indriani L

Volleyball
Women's semi-final | 3 PM | Hong Kong vs India

How do I watch India's Day 11 Events live?

India's Day 11 Events will be telecast live by the Sony Network.

What time will India's Day 11 Events start?

The first event involving Indian athletes is scheduled to begin at 4:30 am IST.

Where can you follow India's Day 11 Events online?

All Asian Games 2018 Events will be streamed live on Sony Liv. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming times according to the official broadcasters)

Comments
Topics : Asian Games 2018 Other Sports India Women
Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 97 64 45 206
2 Japan 43 38 61 142
3 Republic of Korea 32 40 46 118
4 Indonesia 24 19 29 72
8 India 9 19 22 50

