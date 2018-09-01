 
Asian Games 2018: India's Amit Panghal Beats Olympic Champion To Win Boxing Gold
Updated: 01 September 2018 14:07 IST

India's Amit Panghal defeated 2016 Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in a 3-2 split verdict to win gold in men's Light Fly (49kg) event.

Asian Games 2018: India
Amit Panghal celebrates after beating Olympic champion to win a boxing gold at Asian Games. © PTI

India's Amit Panghal defeated 2016 Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan in a 3-2 split verdict to win gold in men's Light Fly (49kg) boxing event on Day 14 of the Asian Games 2018. Amit took India's gold medal tally to 14. The 22-year-old boxer defeated Philippines' Carlo Paalam in a 3-2 verdict in the semifinal of the men's Light Fly (49kg) event. Earlier this year, Amit took home the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2018, Gold Coast after losing the final to Galal Yafai of England. Amit, making his debut at the Games, showed immense tactical brilliance, especially in defence to defeat his opponent, who has an iconic status in international boxing. Dusmatov won a silver in the world championships last year.

Dusmatov, known for his brilliant counter-attacks, seemed wary of the constantly-on-the-move Indian, who refused to fall into the trap of diving in.

The result was a frustrated Dusmatov being forced to lunge forward which worked perfectly well for the Indian in his counter-attacking game.

This win marks the highest point of Amit's meteoric rise to the top, starting with an Asian Championships bronze last year. A world quarter-finalist, Amit claimed a silver in the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier this year, he also won gold medals at the inaugural India Open and the prestigious Strandja memorial in Bulgaria.

Vijender Singh and Vikas Krishan were the last set of male gold-medallists for India at the Asian Games. They had won their yellow metal at the 2010 Guangzhou edition. Vikas (75kg) settled for a bronze this time. In the 2014 Games, MC Mary Kom was the lone gold-medallist for India.

(With PTI Inputs)

