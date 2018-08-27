Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 9: Saina, Sindhu In Focus; Neeraj Chopra Eyes Asiad Glory

On Day 8, Hima Das shone the brightest with a brand new record to her name, Muhammed Anas did enough to hold on to his status of a regional force and Dutee Chand won another battle of relevance on a jinx-breaking day for India at the Asian Games. Fouaad Mirza became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual equestrian medal since 1982 besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition. The 9th day will start with equestrian for India as Kevic Setalvad and Chetan Reddy will be competing in the 1st qualification round of men's individual jumping event. Later in the day, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, who have already been assured of medal at the Asian Games after winning the quarter-finals, will look to set up an all-Indian final at the 18th Asian Games. Sindhu takes on Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, while Nehwal will battle it out against the world number one Tzuing Tai. ( MEDAL TALLY )

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 9 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

07:30 IST: India's Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu will be in focus today as they take on Tai Tzu Ying and Akane Yamaguchi respectively in women's singles badminton semi-finals. Javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, will be looking to repeat his Commonwealth Games show in the men's javelin throw final.

07:25 IST: RECAP | Fouaad Mirza Gives India Individual Equestrian Silver In Asiad After 36 Years. Read here.

07:20 IST: In Equestrian, India are currently fourth in Equestrian Jumping team 1st qualification. However, in Equestrian Jumping individual 1st Qualification, India's Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad is currenlty 20th while Chetan Reddy Nukala is 37th, and Kevic Zahan Setalvad is 55th.

07:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 8 of Asian Games 2018.

The Indian women's hockey team will play their group match against Thailand. The Indian team has scored 33 goals in their last three matches and have conceded only one in return. There are four boxing matches scheduled on Monday with Vikas Krishan going up against Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed in the 75kg middleweight category. The men will be competing in four separate weight categories. India's flag-bearer Neeraj Chopra will be looking to repeat his Commonwealth Games show in the men's javelin throw final. Alongside Neeraj Chopra, Nayana James and Neena Varakil will compete in the women's long jump finals. Juana Murmu and Anu Raghavan will be competing in their 400m hurdles final. Men and women's 3000m steeplechase final will see the participation of Shankar Lal Swami (men's), Sudha Singh and Chinta Yadav.