Asian Games 2018 18 Aug 18 to 02 Sep 18

Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 12: Indian Men's Hockey Team Will Look To Add To Medal Tally

Updated: 30 August 2018 07:08 IST

2018 Asian Games Live: India ended Day 11 with 54 medals at the quadrennial event.

Asian Games 2018 Live Updates Day 12: Indian Men
Asian Games 2018:The Indian men's hockey team will aim to book a final berth. © AFP

On Day 11, Arpinder Singh and Swapna Barman added golden hue to India Asian Games 2018 medal tally. Arpinder claimed the men's triple jump gold medal with a jump of 16.77 metres while Swapna Barman recorded over 6000 points to claim the heptathlon gold. Dutee Chand won a silver in the women's 200 metres, while the table tennis mixed doubles pair of Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal registered a bronze medal. Swapna Barman held a slender 63-point lead over her Chinese rival Wang Qingling after the end of six events on Tuesday. All she had to do in the 800 metres, the last event, was to stay within 4 seconds of Wang's time. But Swapna beat Wang to the tape and sealed off the gold medal.

Live updates of Asian Games 2018, Day 12 straight from Jakarta, Indonesia

07:07 IST: In Athletics, India's Sandeep Kumar has been disqualified from Men's 50km walk.

07:05 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Day 12 of the Asian Games.

Arpinder Singh had a no jump off his first attempt but then set the ball rolling with a jump of 16.77 metres with his third attempt, which was good enough to get him the gold. India had a fine outing on Day 10 Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson had recorded a sensational 1-2 in the men's 800-metre. PV Sindhu won silver in the women's singles in badminton as Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying reiterated her dominance over the Indian. India also won silver in the 4x400-metre mixed relay, which marked India's 50th medal on the medal tally. The Indian men's table tennis team lost 0-3 to South Korea in the semi-final and took home the bronze medal. The women's and men's compound archery teams also added silver medals earlier on Tuesday.

Asian Games 2018 Medals Tally

Pos Country Total
1 China 102 67 50 219
2 Japan 52 47 63 162
3 Republic of Korea 37 42 50 129
4 Indonesia 30 22 36 88
9 India 11 20 23 54

