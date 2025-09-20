Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Asia Cup 2025 09 Sep 25 to 28 Sep 25
Story ProgressBack to home

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Sri Lanka and Bangladesh reignite their rivalry in the first match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage, in Dubai. The two sides are meeting for the second time in the ongoing Asia Cup, with Sri Lanka having comprehensively won the first encounter. Sri Lanka have won every single match so far, and topped Group B, while Bangladesh finished second. Since the start of 2024, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have met each other eight times in T20I cricket, with both sides winning four matches each. (Live Scorecard)

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup Super Four LIVE Updates, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai:

Sep 20, 2025 18:29 (IST)
Share

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: Sri Lanka unbeaten so far in Asia Cup

Sri Lanka went through a pretty much flawless group stage. Led by Charith Asalanka, several Sri Lanka stars stepped up as they won every single match, beating Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong with relative ease.

Their biggest test though, starts now. 

Sep 20, 2025 18:17 (IST)
Share

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: Bangladesh eyeing revenge

Bangladesh were thoroughly beaten by Sri Lanka in their Group B meeting in the Asia Cup. Sri Lanka chased down a target of 140 in just 14.4 overs. That was comfortably Bangladesh's worst performance in the tournament, and they'll be desperate for revenge today.

Sep 20, 2025 18:12 (IST)
Share

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: Why is it called the 'Naagin rivalry'?

In 2018, during a match between the two nations, Bangladesh bowler Nazmul Islam had celebrated a wicket by doing a 'Naagin' (snake) dance. However, after Sri Lanka won the match, the entire team responded by copying the same dance.
Since then, both teams have often dished out the 'Naagin' dance to each other, also increasing the intensity of the rivalry in the process.

Sep 20, 2025 18:08 (IST)
Share

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: Asia Cup Super Four begins!

Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports to the live coverage of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four. We kick off with a match between two nations whose rivalry has grown a lot in recent years. It's Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh!

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Asia Cup 2025 Cricket Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Super Four - Match 1 Pathum Nissanka Balapuwaduge Kusal Gimhan Mendis Kusal Mendis Charith Asalanka Matheesha Pathirana Wanindu Hasaranga Kamindu Mendis Litton Das Tawhid Hridoy Jaker Ali Taskin Ahmed Taskin Ahmed Mustafizur Rahman Mustafizur Rahman Nasum Ahmed Live Cricket Score Live Score Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Asia Cup 2025 News, Schedule, Points Table and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.