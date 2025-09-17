Advertisement
Asia Cup 2025 09 Sep 25 to 28 Sep 25
Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Updates: Pakistan are set to play against United Arab Emirates in a must-win Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Uncertainty looms over the game as Pakistan cricket team might pull out of the tournament. As per a latest report, the players of Pakistan team have been stopped from boarding the bus for the stadium for the game, though their kits have been put onto the vehicle. The winner of the contest between Pakistan and UAE tonight will enter the Super-Four stage while the losing side will be eliminated from the tournament. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Pakistan vs UAE, Asia Cup Group A match -

Sep 17, 2025 18:09 (IST)
Pakistan vs UAE Live: Massive update

The Pakistan cricket team players have not boarded the bus yet for the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where they are set to play UAE. As per Times of India, the players have been stopped from doing so, even though their kits have already been put onto the bus.

Sep 17, 2025 17:57 (IST)
Pakistan vs UAE Live: Will Pakistan withdraw?

Uncertainty continues to loom over Pakistan's further participation in the tournament. As of the latest update available, the team is set to play the match against UAE tonight, though there is no confirmation about the side's further participation at the continental event after the no-handshake controversy against India.

Sep 17, 2025 17:52 (IST)
Welcome folks!

Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Group A match. The contest is set to take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai tonight. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.

