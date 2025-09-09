Led by Rashid Khan, the rise of Afghanistan in world cricket is undeniable, particularly in the T20I format. With a number of stars like Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmad, they will be aiming for the final.



With three 4th-place finishes in the Asia Cup to date, expectations will be high on them to reach the final.