Afghanistan vs Hong Kong LIVE Updates, Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat against Hong Kong in the opening match of the Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi. Led by legendary spinner Rashid Khan, Afghanistan are one of the dark horses of the tournament, and kickstart their campaign against underdogs Hong Kong. It is the first match in Group B, which also features Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The top two teams in the group will qualify for the Super Four stage. Afghanistan have finished 4th in the Asia Cup three times previously, and will be aiming to reach the final this time around. (Live Scorecard)
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Updates, straight from Abu Dhabi:
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong LIVE Updates: Toss in 5 minutes!
We are just 5 minutes away from toss time for the first match of the Asia Cup 2025. Afghanistan will be led by talismanic spinner Rashid Khan, while Pakistan-born all-rounder Yasim Murtaza is the captain of Hong Kong.
Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Uphill task for Hong Kong
Hong Kong are ranked 24th in the men's ICC T20I team rankings, and are the underdogs in Group B, which also features Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Remember, only the top two qualify to the Super Four. Can Hong Kong pull off an upset?
Asia Cup 2025 LIVE: Afghanistan dark horses!
Led by Rashid Khan, the rise of Afghanistan in world cricket is undeniable, particularly in the T20I format. With a number of stars like Mohammad Nabi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmad, they will be aiming for the final.
With three 4th-place finishes in the Asia Cup to date, expectations will be high on them to reach the final.
Afghanistan vs Hong Kong LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all, to the live coverage of the first match of the Asia Cup 2025. It is Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in the clash, which is being played in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.