Cricket fans around the world witnessed Team India's memorable victory over Sri Lanka in the final match of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side displayed a dominating performance with Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul, playing a crucial role in bundling out Sri Lanka for just 50 runs. Later, Team India finished off the proceedings in just 6.1 overs with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill taking the team across the line. It was India's eighth Asia Cup title and the first one after the 2018 win.

After the match, a video went on social media, where star batter Virat Kohli led Team India's wild celebration. In the video, Virat, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja made dancing gestures towards the fans in the stands and prompted them to celebrate India's victory.

The winning celebration from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.



This is so satisfying to watch...!!! pic.twitter.com/MBDIvL2dxw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 17, 2023

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first but Siraj soon made them regret this decision as they were reduced to 13/6 after he took four wickets in the 6th over.

Kusal Mendis (17) and Dushan Hemantha (13*) swung their bats for a while, offering tiny moments of respite. Siraj ended with 6/21 in his seven overs while Pandya took 3/3 in 2.2 overs. Bumrah also got 1/23 in five overs as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 in 15.2 overs.

Ishan Kishan (23*) and Shubman Gill (27*) chased down the target in 6.1 overs without any loss of wicket.

India captured its eighth Asia Cup title and Siraj took home the 'Player of the Match' award. Kuldeep Yadav (nine wickets) was given the 'Player of the Series' award for his bamboozling spin bowling in the tournament. Shubman Gill with 302 runs in six games and one century and two fifties, scored the most runs in the tournament.

(With ANI Inputs)