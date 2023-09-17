Ahead of the Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma said that the former India skipper's recent form augurs well for Men in Blue and added if the talisman batter is not scoring centuries that does not mean that he is out of form. Once again, India's batting talisman Kohli demonstrated his mettle in the cricket world by becoming the fastest batter to score 13,000 runs in the ODI format. During his outstanding knock against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, Kohli completed 13,000 ODI runs, becoming the fifth player to reach the landmark in men's ODIs.

Rajkumar empathises that if the star batter is not scoring centuries that does not mean that he is out of form.

"Kohli is already in great form in the year 2023. There was a phase when he was not scoring big runs. It was not like he was out of form. He was scoring but the kind of expectations he carries that people thought that he is not in form. If he is not scoring centuries that does not mean that he is out of form but fortunately now he is playing well. His form augurs well for India," Rajkumar Sharma told ANI.

Talking about India's match against Sri Lanka, Rajkumar said the Asia Cup title victory will play a "big psychological advantage" for the team in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

"It is a big match. The winner of the match will be the Asia Cup champion and it will be a big psychological advantage ahead of the World Cup. The preparation is good and it is good to beat all Asian teams before the World Cup. So, naturally, you will have the advantage. I am hopeful that India will do well," Rajkumar added.

India will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)