Star India batter Virat Kohli was seen interacting with local cricketers in Colombo ahead of the blockbuster game against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium. Kohli is one of the most popular athletes and enjoys a huge fan following across the globe. The 34-year-old is a role model to many, mainly because of his fitness and tough mentality. In a video shared by the BCCI, Kohli was seen interacting with some young players. The former India captain passed on some valauble learning to the youngsters, who presented him with a silver bat.

"Start your weekend with an inspiring interaction. Virat Kohli shares his experience with budding cricketers," the BCCI captioned a video.

In the video, a budding cricketer revealed the conversation he had with the Indian batter.

"I asked him, how can I make it to that level. The things that he said was to be professional, believe in your self, at the end of the day, the work you put in and practice that where you get the result. Just watching him the way he gets ready and runs in practice. I learnt a lot just by watching him," he added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed his belief ahead of the India vs Pakistan match that his fast bowlers win big matches.

Pakistan had won their first Super Four match against Bangladesh.

"I am proud of my pacers. We dominate everyone. Big matches and tournaments are won by fast bowlers. I have my belief in them. The secret behind their success is that they stay united and have belief in themselves. If one does not have a good day, the other one steps up and covers up for it," said Babar in the pre-match press conference.

