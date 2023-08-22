Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sunil Gavaskar had a somewhat stern message for cricket fans following the announcement of the Asia Cup 2023 squad. Skipper Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar named the 17-member squad on Monday and it was followed by various discussions over the inclusions and also some exclusions - namely Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin. During his analysis, Gavaskar had several points to make but he made it clear that the team is already selected and the fans should look to support them instead of creating 'controversy' over the choices.

“Yes, there are a few players who will believe that they are lucky. But the team is selected. So don't talk about Ashwin. Stop creating controversy. This is our team now. If you don't like it, don't watch the matches but stop saying that he should have been picked or another should be there, this is a wrong mindset,” Gavaskar said on Aaj Tak.

When it comes to the exclusions of Chahal and Sanju Samson, the former skipper had an interesting point to make.

“If Sanju Samson had got more runs then he would have been a certainty in the team. So also with Chahal. But sometimes you are looking at the balance of the team. The selectors are sometimes hamstrung by the fact that they are looking at different aspects like fielding and what they can do with the bat,” he told India Today.

India will play Pakistan in the first match of their Asia Cup 2023 campaign.