Marking his return to the Indian team after months of hiatus due to injury, KL Rahul truly made the opportunity count and slammed a century in the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Pakistan. However, Rahul wasn't even in the Indian team's plans for the match, but a back issue with Shreyas Iyer saw the Karnataka lad getting the nod. The result was KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scoring a century each to help India bag a 228-run victory against their arch-rivals. After the game, skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that Rahul came to know of him playing the match only 5 minutes before the toss.

Kohli was unbeaten on 122 while Rahul smashed 111 and their 233-run stand for the third wicket took India to a record-equalling 356 for 2 after which Kuldeep Yadav blew away the batters with a five-wicket haul.

"Virat's innings was brilliantly paced. And then KL, last minute to get back from injury and play 5 minutes before the toss. We told him to get ready. Shows the mindset of the player. Looking at how we batted, there were lots of positives with the openers and then Virat and KL," said Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The Indian skipper himself scored an attacking fifty to set the platform and couldn't be happier that his team ticked all boxes in a near-flawless performance.

"It was a fantastic performance, right from yesterday. When we started, we knew the wicket was good and we had to adjust with the rain, the two experienced guys we knew they'd take time to get their eye in and then we can get going."

It was also Jasprit Bumrah's first chance to roll his arm in an ODI game and he bowled a probing spell to get Imam ul Haq's wicket.

"He looked good. He swung it both ways and he's worked really hard for the last 8-10 months. Bumrah is only 27 (nearly 30), for him to miss games isn't ideal but the way he bowled showed what he is all about," Rohit said.

The skipper also thanked the Premadasa ground staff for their tireless work to get a full game despite multiple stoppages through the last two days.

"We just wanted to get out on the park, to get some game time. Lot of guys haven't had that. That could only happen thanks to a great effort from the groundsmen. I know how tough it is to cover and remove covers from the whole ground. On behalf of the entire team, we would like to thank them."

With PTI inputs