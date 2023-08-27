The comparison between Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is quite common both among fans and experts. With the traditional rivals facing each other in Asia Cup 2023 in early September, the debates have become quite intense recently. However, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody had a completely different take on the debate and he came up with similarities between the two batters. During a recent interaction, Moody said that Babar actually reminds him a lot of Kohli considering how both players rely on proper cricket shots and have a deep understanding of the game.

“I think absolutely he is. He does remind me very much of Virat Kohli, the way he goes about his business. He plays authentic cricket shots. He seems to understand, read the game very well, which Kohli has done for over a decade. He is a good chaser as well like Virat Kohli has proven to be over many many years. So, there's so much likeness between the two and I wouldn't go as far as saying that Virat is gonna have a better Asia Cup than Babar Azam, but they both can have equal pressure on them and it's gonna be a delight to watch them both bat because they are box office,” Moody said on Star Sports.

The former Australia all-rounder also gave his opinion on Babar as captain.

“Well, the captaincy for any captain in any Asian team is always a very challenging one. The microscope is very much on every single captain and every single move and suddenly you've got so many experts out there when you do make a move that maybe not be the right move at the time but I think that he's still dealing with the growing pressures of captaincy there's no question of that. So, you know, he'll only continue to get better. He is also got around him, I mentioned the experience of this Pakistan side now he's also got a lot of experience around him and a lot of players that have been in captaincy roles whether that be in franchise cricket or in their domestic cricket, so he's got a lot of strong leadership pillars around which I'm sure he'll draw upon,” he explained.