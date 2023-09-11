Pakistan vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs India from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Good length on middle and leg at 141 clicks, tucked away neatly in front of mid-wicket for a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, not much movement off the surface, Babar Azam gets on the front foot and punches it to extra cover.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Timed really well! A touch fuller and on the pads, Babar Azam whips it away in front of square leg and the ball races away to the fence.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, there to be driven, Babar Azam hits it straight to mid off.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Good length right around the top of off, Babar Azam solidly defends it out.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full and on off stump, swinging back in, Babar Azam looks to lean on and drive it straight but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up on the stumps, Fakhar Zaman checks his shot and blocks it out.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full and wide this time, Babar Azam looks to cover drive but toe-ends it past the slip cordon for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Back of a length and tighter around off, Babar Azam stays back and just plays inside the line of the ball.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter this time, seaming away off the deck, Babar Azam looks to poke at it but is beaten on the outside edge.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Babar Azam is off the mark and in style as well. A tad short and wide, Babar latches onto the width and slaps it away in front of the point region for a boundary.
8.1 overs (3 Runs) Full and around off, Fakhar Zaman leans on and drives it away well through the cover region for three runs.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked away uppishly to deep square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Back of a length at 145 clicks and at the pads, Babar Azam misses and the ball goes off the pads on the leg side. They get another leg bye.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Not close enough! Length ball around leg stump, skidding on and nipping back in a bit. Fakhar Zaman plays all around the ball and gets hit on the back leg. The ball rolls down to third man and there is a loud appeal for LBW. It is turned down but Rohit Sharma does review it. Nothing on UltraEdge but it is pitching outside leg. They get a leg bye and India lose a review as well.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but in the gap and that will just release the pressure a bit. A bit too full around off, Fakhar Zaman gets the front leg out of the way and hammers it away wide of extra cover for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Nagging length around off, swinging it across the left-hander. Fakhar Zaman looks to drive but misses.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Hard length over the stumps, Fakhar Zaman looks to break the shackles and goes hard at it but mistimes it toward mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Five dots in a row to end another testing over. Keeps the length full and the line close to the off stump, swinging it away. Babar Azam looks to play at it but misses.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Top class pace bowling this from Jasprit Bumrah. Lovely seam position as this is pitched up around off and the ball swings away beautifully. Babar Azam looks for the drive but the ball just goes past the outside edge.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Hard length over the off stump, Babar Azam looks to defend but gets a slight inside edge onto the pads.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls this one really full and outside off but the ball swings it late and does so a long way as well. Good leave from Babar Azam though.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard and bowls it over middle, Babar Azam stands tall and defends it to mid on.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Fakhar Zaman drives it off the outer half of the bat and gets it down to wide third man for a single. Also, KL Rahul has now been handed the gloves, so India are testing his full fitness it seems.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up outside off, Fakhar Zaman drives it away into the gap at covers and picks up a single.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time and right on the money, Fakhar Zaman solidly blocks it out.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and Fakhar Zaman does finally get off the mark. Good length outside off, Zaman frees his arms and slices it on the point to bounce. Ravindra Jadeja gets a bit of a bad bounce and the ball deflects off his body. They get a couple of runs.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Disciplined bowling this as Mohammed Siraj keeps the line around off and gets the ball to just angle across. Fakhar Zaman has a poke at it but misses. Hardik Pandya now runs across and gets some more saw dust for the landing area.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Perfect length around off and angling across the left-hander. Fakhar Zaman looks to drive at it but misses it completely.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length around off, bowled at a good pace as well. The ball zooms through and Fakhar Zaman leaves it alone.
