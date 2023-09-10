Pakistan vs India: Asia Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Pakistan vs India from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) On length and nipping in towards off. Rohit Sharma shoulder arms as the keeper collects the ball.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off. Rohit Sharma has defended it safely.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! The pull shot comes out! Naseem Shah bowls this short and outside off. Rohit Sharma stands tall and plays his favorite pull shot to send the ball over mid-wicket. The ball races away to the deep mid-wicket fence for another boundary.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Naseem Shah bowls this full and on the pads. Rohit Sharma flicks it off beautifully and over the fielder at mid-wicket. The ball sails over the infield and runs away to the fence for four runs.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On the hard length nipping away from outside off. Rohit Sharma tries to defend it but it beaten by the swing.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Short and swinging away, wide outside off. Rohit Sharma plays it onto the ground toward backward point.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and on top of off. Shubman Gill guides it to the fielder at point.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) On length and on top of off. Shubman Gill punches it in the gap through covers for a couple of runs. Good running from the batters.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full again swinging in onto middle. Shubman Gill defends it solidly off his front foot.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle. Shubman Gill has driven it down the ground and on the stumps on the other hand.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shubman Gill is on a roll here. Faheem Ashraf bowls this on the hard length and away from off. Shubman Gill stands tall and punches it with power wide of the fielder at cover and in the gap. The fielder fails to stop it and the ball runs away to meet the fence for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On the hard length and outside off. Shubman Gill has driven it to the fielder at cover.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full again and outside off. Shubman Gill has edged it wide of second slip towards third man for a single to end the over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on the off pole. Shubman Gill has driven it to the fielders at cover.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Short and on top of off. Shubman Gill has blocked it from his crease.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR AGAIN! Naseem Shah with another short ball with a hint of outswing outside off. Shubman Gill tries to cut it but gets it off the toe end towards the fielders at slip. The fielders at first and second don't react for a catch and the ball races away to the thrid man fence for four runs. Shubman Gill is lucky here.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and swinging away from off. Shubman Gill leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to start the over. Naseem Shah bowls this on length and outside off. Shubman Gill stands back and guides it beautifully though the gap at point. The ball races away to the fence for a boundary. Shubman Gill is in form here.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On length and on top of off. Rohit Sharma has blocked it to the right of the bowler for a dot to end the over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On the hard length and on top of off. Shubman Gill has punched it to the fielder at point for a quick single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full again and outside off. Shubman Gill guides it to the fielder at point again. A good over so far from Faheem Ashraf.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time and away from off. Shubman Gill guides it to the fielder at point.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Short again on the pads. Shubman Gill nudges it towards the mid-wicket fielder.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Short and on top of middle. Shubman Gill has blocked it down the ground back to the bowler.
Faheem Ashraf comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden over from Naseem Shah. He bowls this on the hard length and swinging away from outside off. Rohit Sharma doesn't offer a shot as the ball stayed low.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Another outswinger, short and wide of off. Rohit Sharma leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on top of off. Rohit Sharma tried to block it but the ball swung away from him. Naseem Shah is bowling brilliantly here.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Short and again swinging away from outside off. Rohit Sharma tries to pull it but is again beaten by the swing.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller now and with some outswing. Rohit Sharma tries to drive it but is beaten by the swing.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Short and swinging away from off. Rohit Sharma leaves it alone.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India are 62/0. The live updates of Pakistan vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Asia Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Asia Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, Pakistan vs India, Pakistan vs India live score, Pakistan vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.